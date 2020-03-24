Headlong, Century Films, and Major Playwrights Join Forces for Series of Short Digital Plays

Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation to feature work by Duncan Macmillan, Jasmine Lee-Jones, and more.

U.K. theatre company Headlong has joined forces with British production arm Century Films to launch a series of short digital plays created in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Titled Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation, the series will feature new works by 14 playwrights, including The Nether writer Jennifer Haley, Ink's James Graham, Jasmine Lee-Jones (seven methods of killing kylie jenner), and Duncan Macmillan (People, Places and Things, 1984, Lungs).

Curated and directed by Headlong and Century Films, and performed by a cast of over 20 U.K. actors, Unprecedented plays will respond to how our understanding and experiences of community, education, work, relationships, family, culture, climate, and capitalism are evolving on an unprecedented scale.

Using digital conferencing technology and combining live and pre-recorded material, the series will go live in April, with further details to be announced.

The other participating playwrights are April De Angelis (My Brilliant Friend; The Village), Josh Azouz (The Mikvah Project; Buggy Baby), Deborah Bruce (The Distance; The House They Grew Up In), John Donnelly (The Pass; The Knowledge), Clint Dyer (Death of England), Sami Ibrahim (Two Palestinians Go Dogging; Wind Bit Bitter, Bit Bit Bit), Charlene James (Cuttin’ It; Tweet Tweet), Nathaniel Martello-White (Torn; BLACKTA), Chloë Moss (This Wide Night; The Gatekeeper), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Nightwatchman; Patrick Melrose; Doctor Foster), and Tim Price (Salt, Root, Row; The Radicalisation of Bradley Manning).

“In these uncertain times we want to engage with our family of artists: our playwrights, directors, and actors and other creatives, and provide them with a platform to share their insight, wisdom, humour, anger, fear, and optimism or whatever else they’ve got at this pivotal moment," says Jeremy Herrin, the artistic director and CEO of Headlong. "Theatre is a way of processing contradictions meaningfully, and I hope that this project will help artists and audiences alike find connection and meaning in their isolation, and provide an uplifting and perhaps inspiring diversion.”