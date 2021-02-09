Hear Cynthia Erivo Sing 'Chain of Fools' in New Trailer for Genius: Aretha

The limited series will drop March 21.

Check out Tony winner Cynthia Erivo singing "Chain of Fools" in the latest trailer for Genius: Aretha above. The series will debut March 21 at 9 PM ET on National Geographic over four consecutive nights, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The trailer drop and release date announcement come after a full year of mounting anticipation for the series following a February 2020 teaser trailer and then production delays due to COVID-19 last March (it was originally scheduled to premiere in May).

Joining Erivo on screen are Courtney B. Vance as C.L. Franklin along with Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) and Patrice Covington (who appeared in The Color Purple with Erivo) as Franklin's sisters Carolyn and Erma, respectively. Rounding out the cast are David Cross, Steven Norfleet, Pauletta Washington, Omar J. Dorsey, Marque Richardson, Malcolm Barrett, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, and Sanai Victoria.

Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks serves as showrunner and executive produces with Clive Davis, Craig Kallman, Rachel Shane, Gigi Pritzkerand, and Anthony Hemingway, who also directs.

Meanwhile, a Jennifer Hudson-led Franklin biopic, titled Respect, is now scheduled to debut in August.