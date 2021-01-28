Hear Emmy Winner Matthew Rhys as Richard Burton in Audible's Playing Burton

By Andrew Gans
Jan 28, 2021
 
Listen to an exclusive excerpt from Rhys' performance in the solo show, penned by Mark Jenkins.
Matthew Rhys Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason, The Americans) can be heard in Mark Jenkins' solo show Playing Burton, which arrives on Audible as an audio play January 28.

Get an exclusive listen of the Audible Original performance, about the life of stage and screen star Richard Burton, below.

While studying acting at the Royal Academy in London, Rhys saw Playing Burton on stage. When the pandemic hit last year, he began ruminating on the play and contacted Audible. “The reason I wanted to act was because of Richard Burton. Since first seeing his incredible performance in Look Back in Anger to still listening to his audio of Hamlet and Under Milkwood. He blazed the trail for us all and showed us it was possible,” he says.

Playing Burton offers a look at Burton’s life, from growing up in an impoverished mining community in South Wales to becoming one of the great performers of his generation, chronicling his affair with Elizabeth Taylor and his battle with alcoholism.

Visit Audible.com/Burton for more information.

