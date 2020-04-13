Hear Marisa Tomei, John Lithgow, More on New Playing By Air Season

The podcasts feature audio productions of plays by Rajiv Joseph, Doug Wright, Ngozi Anyanwu, and more.

The spring season of the theatre podcast Playing on Air kicked off with Amanda Quaid's The Clam and Dominique Morisseau's Night Vision. Future episodes will include new plays by Doug Wright, Patricia Cotter, Rajiv Joseph, and more.

Each Sunday a new short play arrives, free and accessible in subscribers’ feeds and on Playing on Air’s website. Every piece is followed by a conversation with the artists.

“In this unprecedented time, Playing on Air is fortunate to be able to share our artists' incredible talents," said Artistic Director Claudia Catania. "As listeners—hopefully—stay at home, with luck, these short tales will entertain and satisfy curious newcomers and theatre devotees alike."

The remainder of the schedule follows:

April 19: Wild and Precious Life by Emmy winner Patricia Cotter. Starring Debra Monk as Shelia, who even at her own funeral has one more trick up her sleeve. Also starring Scott Adsit, Lucy DeVito, Denise Manning, Lisa Emery, and Jeff Biehl, with original music by folk rock duo Misner & Smith. Directed by Michele O’Brien.

April 26: Fake News by Pulitzer winner Doug Wright. Starring Eisa Davis and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos as radio anchors who become the story themselves when menacing soundbites interrupt their broadcast. Also starring Tony winner Katie Finneran and Tony nominee Steven Boyer. Directed by Mark Brokaw.

May 3: Clean Slate by Pulitzer nominee Rajiv Joseph. After the smoke of fake news clears, ominous FBI agents tell the traumatized radio anchors that it’s best to ignore their own memories—whispers, screams, a vigilante attack. No matter what they think they saw. Oscar nominee Amy Ryan and Eden Marryshow join Jeremy Shamos and Eisa Davis. Directed by Mark Brokaw.

May 10: Human Resources by Jason Gray Platt. A satire about corporate culture, tech start-ups, and elephant milk. Starring Tony winner Julie White and Tony nominee Steven Boyer. Directed by Jade King Carroll.

May 17: June Weddings by Barbara Hammond. One beautiful summer morning, two lonely strangers take refuge in a dusty bar. Starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall, and Alfredo Narciso. Directed by Jenn Thompson.

May 24: If You Win by Emily Chadick Weiss. On the eve of a local election, one candidate receives an unexpected visitor. Is it an act of sabotage or a blessing in disguise? Starring Tony and Emmy winner John Lithgow and Tony nominee Steven Boyer. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli.

May 31: G.O.A.T. by Ngozi Anyanwu. An electric celebration of Black Girl Magic, on and off the court. Starring Anyanwu, Denise Manning, and April Matthis, with original music by Jeremy Lloyd. Directed by Whitney White.