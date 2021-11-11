Hear Stephanie J. Block Sing 'O Holy Night'

The Cher Show Tony winner is kicking off the Christmas season with a festive holiday single.

Stephanie J. Block lends her Tony-winning vocal stylings to a holiday favorite in a new studio single from Club44 Records. Listen to the Broadway favorite's performance of the timeless Christmas song "O Holy Night" above. The single will be released officially November 12.

"'O Holy Night' has always stirred in me,” says Block. "I have had the privilege to perform this hymn in many venues, from my hometown church to Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, and everywhere in between. But this intimate arrangement allowed me to feel the song more than I ever had. And when a song allows you to feel the words, the story, the instrumentation, it becomes more of a prayer than a song."

Block is a Tony winner for her performance in the title role of The Cher Show. Her previous Broadway credits include Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, 9 to 5, Wicked, The Pirate Queen, and The Boy From Oz. She's also been seen on the screen in Madam Secretary, Orange is the New Black, Homeland, and Rise.

The release follows Block's solo album debut, 2009's This Place I Know. Her discography also includes performances on Chasing the Day: The Music of Will Van Dyke, Ahrens & Flaherty: Nice Fighting You, Sorta Love Songs: The Songs of Scott Burkell and Paul Loesel, and A Joyful Christmas, along with the 2016 City Center Encores! cast album of Brigadoon.