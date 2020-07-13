Hear the Song Andrew Lippa Wrote About Discovering Sondheim

The Tony-nominated composer of The Wild Party and The Addams Family took your questions live on The Broadway Q&A.

Andrew Lippa joined us live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 13. The Tony-nominated composer answered your questions about writing Big Fish, The Addams Family, The Wild Party, and more during the hour-long chat, which you can watch in full above.

Lippa also gave a special live performance of an original song written about how he discovered the musicals of Stephen Sondheim as a teenager, a song Lippa sang at a birthday party for the Sweeney Todd composer-lyricistst. That performance begins at the 54:55 timestamp.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays.

