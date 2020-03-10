Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things Begins at Ars Nova

Christian’s classical oratorio, imbued with blues, gospel, jazz, and soul, features an 18-member ensemble of singers and instrumentalists.

Performances begin March 10 at Ars Nova at Greenwich House for the world premiere of Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things. The Ars Nova production, directed by Lee Sunday Evans, sees Obie winner Christian (Animal Wisdom) imbue the classical oratorio with blues, gospel, jazz, and soul.

Set against the vast scope of cosmic time, Oratorio for Living Things offers a reflection on the mystery of human experience.

The cast is made up of Ryan Amador, Christian Brailsford, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Fraser A. Campbell, Laura Dadap, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, Onyie Nwachukwu, Gerianne Pérez, Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, Sam Weber, Alan Wiggins, and Peter Wise.

The world premiere, which is scheduled through April 12, features music direction by Moss (also in the cast), scenic design by Kristen Robinson, costume design by Márion Talán De La Rosa, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound design by Nick Kourtides. Greg Taubman is the Latin consultant and translator for the show, Joseph Fernandez, Jr. is production stage manager, and Henry Russell Bergstein is the casting director.

Originally commissioned by Ars Nova, Oratorio for Living Things is produced in association with Rosalind Productions Inc.