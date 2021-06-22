Heathers the Musical Returns to London's West End June 22

Jodie Steele, Bobbie Little, Christina Bennington, and more star in the production at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The London return of Heathers the Musical begins June 22 in the West End at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Opening night is set for June 28.

The company is headed by Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) as high school geek Veronica Sawyer and Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as moody teen Jason Dean (JD). In the title roles are Jodie Steele (Six) as Heather Chandler, Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke, and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

Rounding out the company are Lauren Ward as Fleming/Veronica’s Mother, Madison Swan as Martha, Simon Bailey as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Ram Sweeney, and Steven Serlin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principle Gowan. The ensemble includes Aimee Hodnett, Christopher Parkinson, Giles Surridge, Iván Fernández Gonzáles, Rachel Rawlinson, Rumi Sutton, and Teleri Hughes.

Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s musical is directed by original Off-Broadway director, Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, Heathers is based on the cult favorite film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. A U.K. tour will launch after the West End run, beginning at Leeds Grand Theatre July 28.

Tony nominee O’Keefe (Legally Blonde) and Emmy nominee Murphy co-wrote the book, music, and lyrics for Heathers, which premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 prior to an Off-Broadway run at New World Stages in 2014. The authors returned to revise segments of the show ahead of its London developmental run at The Other Palace in 2018. It transferred that same year to the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

