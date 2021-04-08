Heathers the Musical Will Return to London and Launch U.K. Tour

Performances will begin this summer at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The “Candy Store” is reopening. Heathers the Musical will return to London’s West End this summer when it begins performances at Theatre Royal Haymarket June 21 for a limited run. A U.K. is also set to launch at Leeds Grand Theatre July 28.

The 2021 touring cast features Rebecca Wickes as Veronica Sawyer, Simon Gordon as JD, Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Merryl Ansah as Heather Duke, and Lizzy Parker as Heather McNamara. The ensemble includes Mhairi Angus, Andy Brady, Callum Connolly, Liam Doyle, Georgina Hagen, Bayley Hart, Kurt Kansley and Daisy Twells. Casting for the West End run will be announced shortly.

The tour is scheduled to stop in Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Canterbury, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Cardiff, and Edinburgh.

Andy Fickman directs the production with sets and costume design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson. Gary Lloyd serves as choreographer and associate director. Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, Heathers is based on the eponymous cult favorite film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

TRACK BY TRACK: Heathers Writers Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy Break Down the Musical’s Full Album

Tony Award nominee Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde) and Emmy nominee Kevin Murphy co-wrote the book, music, and lyrics for Heathers, which premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 prior to an Off-Broadway run at New World Stages in 2014. The authors returned to revise segments of the show ahead of its London developmental run at The Other Palace in 2018. It transferred that same year to the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

