Heathers the Musical Will Return to London and Launch U.K. Tour

By Dan Meyer
Apr 08, 2021
 
Performances will begin this summer at Theatre Royal Haymarket.
Jodie Steele, Carrie Hope Fletcher, T'Shan Williams, and Sophie Isaacs Pamela Raith Photography

The “Candy Store” is reopening. Heathers the Musical will return to London’s West End this summer when it begins performances at Theatre Royal Haymarket June 21 for a limited run. A U.K. is also set to launch at Leeds Grand Theatre July 28.

The 2021 touring cast features Rebecca Wickes as Veronica Sawyer, Simon Gordon as JD, Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Merryl Ansah as Heather Duke, and Lizzy Parker as Heather McNamara. The ensemble includes Mhairi Angus, Andy Brady, Callum Connolly, Liam Doyle, Georgina Hagen, Bayley Hart, Kurt Kansley and Daisy Twells. Casting for the West End run will be announced shortly.

The tour is scheduled to stop in Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Canterbury, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Cardiff, and Edinburgh.

Andy Fickman directs the production with sets and costume design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson. Gary Lloyd serves as choreographer and associate director. Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, Heathers is based on the eponymous cult favorite film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

TRACK BY TRACK: Heathers Writers Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy Break Down the Musical’s Full Album

Tony Award nominee Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde) and Emmy nominee Kevin Murphy co-wrote the book, music, and lyrics for Heathers, which premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 prior to an Off-Broadway run at New World Stages in 2014. The authors returned to revise segments of the show ahead of its London developmental run at The Other Palace in 2018. It transferred that same year to the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The London production transferred to the Theatre Royal Haymarket from The Other Palace.

6 PHOTOS
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_[L-R] Jodie Steele (Heather Chandler), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica Sawyer), T'Shan Williams (Heather Duke) and Sophie Isaacs (Heather McNamara) - Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (036)_HR.jpg
Jodie Steele, Carrie Hope Fletcher, T'Shan Williams, and Sophie Isaacs Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_[L-R] T'Shan Williams (Heather Duke), Jodie Steele (Heather Chandler) and Sophie Isaacs (Heather McNamara) - Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (007)_HR.jpg
T'Shan Williams, Jodie Steele, and Sophie Isaacs Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_[L-R] Jamie Muscato (Jason Dean) and Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica Sawyer) - Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (069)_HR.jpg
Jamie Muscato and Carrie Hope Fletcher Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_The Cast of Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (039)_HR.jpg
Cast Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica Sawyer) and the cast of Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (049)_HR.jpg
Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_The Cast of Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (045) copy_HR.jpg
Cast Pamela Raith Photography
