Heathers the Musical Will Return to The Other Palace in London

Bill Kenwright Productions recently purchased the venue from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres.

Heathers the Musical will return to its original London home this year. The musical adaptation of the cult favorite 1989 film will begin performances November 25 at The Other Palace for a limited run through February 2022.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, the productiono of Heathers is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson. Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills are producers. Casting will be announced at a later date.

A U.K. and Ireland tour of the musical launched earlier this year (with a concurrent engagement at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket) and continues its run at Brighton, Wimbledon, Bristol, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Cardiff, and Edinburgh through the end of 2021.

The 308-seat The Other Palace was recently purchased by Bill Kenwright Productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres, which owned the space since 2015. “Anyone who knows me... knows that owning a theatre in London has never been on my bucket list. Andrew has been a friend and collaborator for over 40 years and when I heard that he was thinking of selling The Other Palace, that mindset altered,” said Kenwright. “After nearly two years of pandemic chaos, it felt exactly the right moment for a positive step and a commitment to the future.”

