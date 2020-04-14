Hedwig and the Angry Inch Composer-Lyricist Stephen Trask Marries Partner of 35 Years

Stephen and Michael Trask were married on their neighbor’s lawn in a socially distanced ceremony.

On April 10, composer-lyricist Stephen Trask and University of Kentucky English professor Michael Trask were wed in a small ceremony on their neighbor’s front lawn—in compliance with nationwide social-distancing standards amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trasks have been together since December 1, 1985, and since same-sex marriage had become legal nationwide in 2015, the two had planned to get married, but the plans always fell through.

“This world-changing event occurs within the space of a month or two and suddenly, priorities start to rise to the surface,” Michael told the Lexington Herald.

The Trasks got their marriage license April 9 from the Fayette County clerk’s office. Their neighbor Kathy Stein, a Fayette circuit judgem married the two on her front lawn with neighbors Stefan and Jennifer Bird-Pollan as witnesses the next day.

Stephen wrote the music and lyrics to the cult classic Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2014. (It marked the show’s first production on Broadway, after it debuted Off-Broadway in 1998.) He received an Obie Award and, later, a Grammy nomination for the film version. He also provided orchestrations for Broadway’s Rocky. He has scored such movies as Camp and Dreamgirls.

More recently, Trask presented the world premiere of his musical This Ain’t No Disco at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theatre Company in 2018.