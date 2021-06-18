Hedwig and the Angry Inch's Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall Reunite on Stars in the House June 18

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 2014 Tony-winning revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch June 18.

Guests include Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall, who both won Tonys for their performances. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

The Broadway premiere of the cult rock musical began previews at the Belasco Theatre on March 29, 2014, prior to an official opening April 22. Hedwig features a book by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

