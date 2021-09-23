Heidi Blickenstaff and Morgan Dudley to Join Broadway Cast of Jagged Little Pill

The two will take over for Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley and Celia Rose Gooding when the production reopens.

Broadway alum Heidi Blickenstaff will temporarily play the role of Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill while current Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley is out on maternity leave. Variety reports the stage favorite will then share the role upon Stanley’s return.

“I am very excited for Elizabeth having become a mother!” said Alanis Morissette. “And thrilled that she is able to return to the role of Mary Jane in a way that cares for this deeply important chapter of her personal journey by sharing the role with Heidi, who herself is a mom. It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a Broadway village to support a mother. This level of support is exciting, collaborative and path-clearing for moms—to know that they can remain expressed and connected with their artistic community, while embracing the priority and intimacy of motherhood.”

In other casting news, Morgan Dudley will make their Broadway debut in the role of Frankie Healey. Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding, who originated the character, has departed the production due to other commitments, including filming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

“We’re so moved by the talent and spirit of Morgan Dudley, who captivated us from the first moment we saw them,” says producer Vivek J. Tiwary. “As we embark on our re-opening...we share a renewed hope and a determination that we are creating a space that is inclusive, and one where everyone can thrive.”

Blickenstaff recently starred in the musical (and Disney Channel original movie) adaptation of Freaky Friday; her Main Stem credits include [title of show], Something Rotten!, and The Little Mermaid. Georgia native Dudley recently appeared as a dancer in the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom.

Returning to the production will be Derek Klena as Nick Healy, Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy, Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Lauren Patten as Jo, and Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix. The ensemble will welcome Runako Campbell, Janine DiVita, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera, and Grace Slear—with Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Kelsey Orem, DeAnne Stewart, and Kei Tsuruharatani all returning. Check out the new cast performing below.

READ: Jagged Little Pill, Addressing Controversy Over Gender Identity Depiction, Hires Director of People & Culture

Last week, producers took multiple steps to address controversy that has unfolded during the shutdown over the show's depiction of gender identity, particularly through the character of Jo. Action items included a written apology, the hiring of Colette Luckie as the director of people and culture, and a promise to actively be more inclusive in casting of performers who are trans or non-binary. Two non-cisgender ensemble members—Iris Menas and Nora Schell—have departed the production during the hiatus.