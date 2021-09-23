Heidi Schreck and Clubbed Thumb Announce 'Constitution Commissions' Recipients

The award will gift $1000 each to 16 early-career playwrights.

A group of 16 early-career writers have been awarded the Clubbed Thumb Constitution Commissions, the brainchild of two-time Tony nominee Heidi Schreck, creator and star of What the Constitution Means to Me. Each playwright will receive $1,000 at an industry-only reading series featuring their work, set for October 5–15 at the Wild Project.

The recipients of the Clubbed Thumb Constitution Commissions are: Kori Alston, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Allyson Dwyer, Crystal Finn, Nazareth Hassan, Justice Hehir, Julia Izumi, Johnny Lloyd, Cristina Luzárraga, Kathy Ng, Hanna Novak, Deneen Reynolds-Knott, Aaron Ricciardi, Ryan Szelong, Ruth Tang, and May Treuhaft-Ali.

“Clubbed Thumb has been my artistic home for almost two decades now, and I doubt I would have ever finished What the Constitution Means to Me without their faith in me, the loving support of their writers group, and [Producing Artistic Director] Maria Striar breathing down my neck,” says Schreck. “I feel lucky to be able to give something back to this theatre that means so much to me and also to support this unbelievably talented group of playwrights. They are brilliant artists and I can’t wait for the world to get to know their work.”

“These past two years have not been an easy time for emerging artists,” adds Striar. “The writers from our Early-Career Writers Group did not get the showcases nor the networking nor the community that this program usually offers, but they continued to make their work under less than optimal circumstances.”