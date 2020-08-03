Heidi Schreck and Rebecca Naomi Jones to Host Playbill’s Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration Concert Special August 26

In honor of Women’s Equality Day, Playbill honors game-changing female-identifying artists over the past 100 years through songs and personal stories.

Playbill is proud to announce Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration. Co-hosted by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Drama Desk nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!), the special will stream August 26 at 8PM ET in honor of Women’s Equality Day.

The special honors the game-changing female-identifying artists (both renowned and underappreciated) who made the theatre what it is today. Women in Theatre will chronicle the past 100 years, showcasing directors, writers, composers, lyricists, designers, producers, performers, and more through personal and historical accounts of the influence of these artists as well as through musical performances.

Directed by Melissa Crespo (Native Gardens, 3Views), with musical direction by Victoria Theodore (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and sound design by MP Kuo (MPK Recording and Production), Women in Theatre tells the story of historymakers and milestone moments for women, and pushes forward as a demonstration of the intersectional and inclusive future we insist upon for all women and female-identifying artists in theatre.

The concert will honor the Broadway Advocacy Coalition’s new Artivism Fellowship, which supports artist activists using their tools to have an impact on the world around them. The inaugural class of fellows will specifically support Black, female-identifying artist activists focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform. The Fellowship will provide financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities, and education workshops. Additional details and applications will be announced later in August.

Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration is produced by Ruthie Fierberg, Rachel Sussman, and Cynthia J. Tong on behalf of Playbill.

