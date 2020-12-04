Helder Guimarães Looks to The Future, Beginning December 4 From Geffen Stayhouse

Audiences visit a high-stakes poker game and a pub in the south of France in the virtual, interactive production.

On the heels of the extended sold-out run of The Present, writer and performer Helder Guimarães takes interactive at-home illusions into The Future with performances beginning December 4 at Geffen Stayhouse (as Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse has renamed themeselves during the shutdown).

"Perspective is everything"—and in this show, participants will decide which version of events they prefer to see. Guimarães’ story takes audiences on a journey that includes stops at a high-stakes poker game and a pub in the south of France, exploring the seedy underbelly of the gambling world.

To make it a complete experience, the Geffen sends audience members a box of items to be opened only when Guimarães instructs during the performance. These items allow some of Guimarães’ illusions to happen in audience members’ own living rooms. Unlike most Zoom performances and akin to live theatre, audience members remain visible to each other throughout the show and are regularly called on to interact with Guimarães.

The Future marks the third collaboration between Guimarães and director Frank Marshall. In addition to this production, the Geffen is currently running the murder-mystery Citizen Detective and will present the world premiere of Bollywood Kitchen early next year.

For more information, visit GeffenPlayhouse.org.