Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan Will Star in Not Bloody Likely Film, About 1914 Pygmalion Staging

Joel Hopkins directs the romantic comedy.

Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd) and Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia!) will co-star in the new romantic comedy Not Bloody Likely, according to Deadline.

The film, written and directed by Joel Hopkins (Hampstead), chronicles the 1914 West End debut of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. Brosnan will play playwright Shaw with Bonham Carter as Mrs. Pat Campbell, whom Shaw wants to cast in the leading role of Eliza Doolittle. Shaw and Campbell were previously romantically involved.

Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite will produce Not Bloody Likely through Studio Pictures. Production is currently scheduled to begin in spring 2021 in the U.K. for Cornerstone Films.

Pygmalion, the basis for the musical My Fair Lady, concerns Professor Henry Higgins, who makes a wager that he can train a Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, to pass for a duchess at an ambassador’s garden party.

Bonham Carter is a two-time Oscar nominee for her performances in The King's Speech and The Wings of the Dove; she currently plays Princess Margaret on Netflix's The Crown. Brosnan was Golden Globe-nominated for his work in The Matador and Nancy Astor.

