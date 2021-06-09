Hello, Dolly!'s Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Gavin Creel, and Beanie Feldstein Reunite on Stars in the House June 9

By Andrew Gans
Jun 09, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a game night June 9 with actors from the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!.

Guests include Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony winner Gavin Creel, Taylor Trensch, and Beanie Feldstein. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Beanie Feldstein, Taylor Trensch, Kate Baldwin, and Gavin Creel Julieta Cervantes

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Look Back at the 2017 Revival of Hello, Dolly! With Bette Midler, Donna Murphy, and Bernadette Peters

Look Back at the 2017 Revival of Hello, Dolly! With Bette Midler, Donna Murphy, and Bernadette Peters

