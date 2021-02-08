Help a Broadway Star Find Love With Tap That!

The interactive show is a Valentine's Day offering from Playbill's Social Selects series.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, check out Tap That!, an interactive dating game February 11. Comedy and experiential production company Face Off Unlimited will present the special Broadway Edition of its new, technology driven dating show where the voting audience makes the match in real time. The event will be presented as part of the Playbill Social Selects Interactive Virtual Events series.

In this Broadway-infused edition of Tap That!, Angel Reed (Rock of Ages) will be in the Singles Chair with three candidates vying for a virtual date. The trio of suitors will interact with Reed virtually in a dating game that involves singing, dancing, and more. The audience will have the opportunity to not only choose the best dating pick but also win prizes from home. The special event’s prizes are sponsored by Marseille Restaurant and the Playbill Store. Emily McNamara hosts.

"I think everyone I know has either had a pandemic breakup or somehow found the love of their life!" Reed told Playbill. "I was watching Tamara Hall and the actress Chrissy Metz from This is Us was on. She, like many others, signed up on Bumble, and met her boyfriend. I was inspired by Chrissy’s story. I’m open to finding someone special in less conventional ways, which is why the idea of being on a dating game sounds incredibly enticing!"

"I have been so impressed by everyone who has come onto the show looking for love," said host Emily McNamara. "They have been so genuinely open to this as a social experiment, and truly there is such a warm, good-naturedness to the show that at the heart of it, it’s actually very touching."