Help Detective Sydney Styles Solve A Chorus Crime September 18

Be an assistant in this interactive theatre experience from Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show.

Travel back in time to 1976 to help detective Sydney Styles solve a murder mystery in A Chorus Crime, an interactive digital theatrical experience presented by Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show September 18 at 8 PM ET.

Broadway’s time-traveling detective is once again on the case as Styles, gossip columnist and amateur sleuth, finds herself in the middle of another murder when a costume mistress is offed by a chorus girl—but which one is the killer? Now it’s up to you, Styles’ loyal assistant, to help her crack the case.

As you make your way through acting classes, voice lessons—and even the gym—you are given the chance to question each suspect. In addition, for each dance move, acting tip, and vocal scale you master, you will unlock more information that will help reveal the murderer.

For tickets, click here. A second performance will follow September 24 at 8 PM ET.

READ: How to Build an Interactive Virtual Theatre Experience in the Era of COVID

A Chorus Crime stars Jennifer Babiak, Samantha Blain, Lynn Craig, Kim Morgan Dean, Michael Indeglio, Michael Pilato, Mary Stout, and Olivia White, with Jacob Thompson as the MC. The work is written by Kevin Hammonds, Drew Paryzer, Caroline Prugh, and Jacob Thompson.

Serving on the creative team are producer and director David Carpenter, production stage manager Sarah Reynolds, stage manager Kaila Hill, sound designer Ryan Milligan, and projection designers Kaila Hill, Isaac Maupin, and Reynolds, with original music by Ben Boecker.

Seize the Show offers a variety of interactive virtual experiences—including past Playbill Social Selects events All About Evil and Broadway Game Show.

In order for the interactive component to work, audiences use a web-based software called Gamiotics (not an app), designed by Dave Keane,

which allows for real-time interaction during the course of the show using smartphones as they watch the performance unfold on Zoom.