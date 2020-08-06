Help Solve a Broadway Mystery in All About Evil August 6

Playbill Social Selects teams up with Seize the Show for an interactive theatre experience.

Solve a Broadway murder mystery from the comfort of your home August 6 with Seize the Show and Playbill Social Selects' All About Evil. The performance begins at 8 PM ET, with audiences playing detective as they interview suspects to find the killer.

Behind every great diva is a humble assistant, but when Broadway’s brightest star goes missing, her timid helper steps onto the Broadway stage and knocks the audience dead! Unfortunately, someone has done the same with the missing star. And now it’s up to you to solve the case and catch the killer before the press gets wind of the scandal.

For tickets, click here. A second performance will follow August 7 at 8 PM ET.

The production stars Samantha Blain, Kim Morgan Dean, Michael Indeglio, Tricia Matthews, Michael Pilato, and Olivia White. All About Evil is directed, produced, and co-written by David Carpenter with Kevin Hammons, Caroline Prugh, and Jacob Thompson also on the writing team. Thompson is the evening's MC.

Rounding out the creative team are music designer Ben Boecker, sound designer Ryan Milligan, production stage manager Sarah Reynolds, and stage manager Kaila Hill.

In order for the interactive component to work, audiences use a web-based software called Gamiotics (not an app), which allows for real-time interaction during the course of the show using their smartphones as they watch the performance unfold on Zoom. These interactions allow the audience to do things like vote on what a character should do when they reach a decision moment.