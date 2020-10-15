Help Solve a Broadway Mystery in All About Evil October 16

Playbill Social Selects teams up again with Seize the Show for an interactive theatre experience.

Solve a Broadway murder mystery from the comfort of your home with Seize the Show and Playbill Social Selects' All About Evil October 16. Audiences play detective as they interview suspects in real-time to find the killer, all the while taking in a nostalgic tour around the haunts of the golden age.

For tickets, click here. A second performance will follow October 23. Both shows begin at 8 PM ET.

Behind every great diva is a humble assistant, but when Broadway’s brightest star goes missing, her timid helper steps onto the Broadway stage and knocks the audience dead. Unfortunately, someone has done the same with the missing star. And now it’s up to you to solve the case and catch the killer before the press gets wind of the scandal.

The production stars Samantha Blain, Kim Morgan Dean, Michael Indeglio, Tricia Matthews, Michael Pilato, and Olivia White. All About Evil is directed, produced, and co-written by David Carpenter with Kevin Hammons, Caroline Prugh, and Jacob Thompson also on the writing team. Thompson is the evening's emcee.

Rounding out the creative team are music designer Ben Boecker, sound designer Ryan Milligan, production stage manager Sarah Reynolds, and stage manager Kaila Hill.

In order for the interactive component to work, audiences use a web-based software called Gamiotics (not an app), designed by Dave Keane, which allows for real-time interaction during the course of the show using smartphones as they watch the performance unfold on Zoom.