Here Are the Members of the Broadway Community Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Broadway alums Aaron Tveit, Matt Doyle, and Chad Kimball are among those to have shared their symptoms, health statuses, and pleas for social distancing.

As the coronavirus pandemic rattles the globe, members of the Broadway community have begun to announce positive test results.

Moulin Rouge! star Aaron Tveit shared March 23 that he had been diagnosed, noting that he has been in self-quarantine since Broadway theatres went dark March 12. He says his symptoms have been mild—similar to a cold with no fever—and that he had lost his sense of taste and smell, which has been a sign of the virus for some people.



Matt Doyle, who was co-starring in Company before the Broadway shutdown, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on a March 23 Instagram post, in which he shared that he and his partner, Moulin Rouge!'s Max Clayton, are on the road to recovery with mild symptoms.

Chad Kimball, a longtime cast member of Broadway's Come From Away and a Tony nominee for Memphis, revealed his positive test result March 23 as well, calling his symptoms "flu-like, but not the worst flu I've ever had." He plans to remain self-quarantined for seven more days. In his post, the actor urged others to continue practicing social distance, and shared a GoFundMe for his sister Jill Avis' efforts to produce masks for Seattle-area hospitals.



David Bryan, composer of the new musical Diana and the aforementioned Memphis, shared his test results, adding that he is halfway through his two-week isolation period. "Please help out each other. This will be over soon with the help of every American," the Bon Jovi member said.



Legally Blonde Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy took to Instagram to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19, noting that her symptoms have been relatively minor and that she had been self-quarantining since March 12, and was officially tested March 19. The Broadway and country star will go live on Instagram March 25 at 4:30 PM ET to answer questions and share more.



Moulin Rouge!'s Danny Burstein is at home recovering after fighting COVID-19.

