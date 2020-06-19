Here Are the Winners of Broadway Black's Inaugural Antonyo Awards

The virtual ceremony delivered accolades to Tina's Adrienne Warren, A Strange Loop scribe Michael R. Jackson, and more.

The inaugural Antonyo Awards took place virtually June 19. The ceremony, presented by Broadway Black, celebrated Black artists—performers, writers, designers, and more—on and Off-Broadway. Nominations were announced June 9, with winners determined by public vote.

The Public Theater's Off-Broadway production of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf topped the list with five wins, including in Best Revival and in Best Featured Actor (for Okwui Okpokwasili).

Other big winners of the night included Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which earned Best Musical and saw Adrienne Warren win Best Actor in a Musical for her work in the title role (last week, Warren received the Drama Desk Award for the bio-musical, which, like all other productions in New York and beyond, shut its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic). Best Play went to Aziza Barnes' BLKS.

After receiving the Pulitzer Prize, a Drama Desk, and more earlier this year for A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson continued his winning streak by taking Best Book.

In addition to the competitive, gender-neutral categories, honorary accolades went to Loy A. Webb (the Lorraine Hansberry Award), Donja R. Love (the Langston Hughes Award), Dharon E. Jones (the Welcome Award), Chuck Cooper (the Lifetime Achievement Award), and the National Black Theatre (The Doors of the Theatre Are Open Award).

While still highlighting the need for justice in the wake of the killings of Black men and women and continued Black Lives Matter protests, the ceremony itself maintained a celebratory tone throughout, with musical performances ranging from Sasha Allen singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" (often coined "The Black national anthem"), a self-referential opening number highlighting Black excellence, and a tribute to Lifetime Achievement recipient Cooper from Broadway Inspirational Voices' Michael McElroy.

Take a look at the complete winners list below.

Best Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Play

BLKS by Aziza Barnes

Best Revival

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Actor in a Play on Broadway

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing

Best Featured Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cyrano

Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Okwui Okpokwasili, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Best Solo Performance

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

Best Book

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Best Original Score

The Secret of Life Bees

Best Director

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Anatomy of A Suicide

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for For Colored Girls Who Have Committed Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best Lighting Design

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldiers Play

Best Scenic Design

Lawrence E. Moten III, Native Son

Best Sound

Rucyl Frison, Anatomy of a Suicide

Best Costumes

Toni-Leslie James, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best Hair & Wig Design

Nikiya Mathis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best Orchestrations

Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Quarantine Content

Daniel J. Watts, The Jam IG Live

Joining Broadway Black Founder Drew Shade on the creative team for the awards were Catherine Caldwell, Darius Barnes, Kim Exum, Neville Braithwaite, Zhailon Levingston, Elijah Lewis, Allen Louis, Eric Lockley, Edward Maware, Emma Claye, Ianne Fields Stewart, and The Press Room.