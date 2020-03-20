HERE Launches Online Programming; New Series Kicks Off March 20 With Taylor Mac Live Stream

With its doors temporarily shut, the downtown arts center is opening its archives for online streaming, virtual art-making, and more.

HERE, the Obie-winning arts center in downtown Manhattan, is among the latest arts organizations to take programming online in light of the recent, sweeping closures due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Among the virtual offerings are #stillHERE, a weekly live stream featuring a HERE artist who invites viewers to share in the creation of new work; HERE@HOME, weekly broadcasts of full-length productions previously presented at HERE; and #COVIDEO, a sequential, community-built work of video art that is led by HERE artists and staff that the public is invited to participate in.

#stillHERE kicks off March 20 at 1 PM with resident artist, MacArthur fellow Taylor Mac. The format will be short, informal visits with an artist, live streamed on HERE's Facebook platform. Next up will be playwright Sara Farrington March 27.

HERE@HOME will air Wednesday evenings at 7 PM. The lineup of recordings includes the dance-theatre work by Amanda Szeglowski for her company cakeface, March 25; Looking at You, a techno-noir opera by Kamala Sankaram, Rob Handel, and Kristin Marting April 1; Thomas Paine in Violence, an electro-acoustic opera-sermon by Paul Pinto April 8; Arias with a Twist, the acclaimed collaboration between Joey Arias and Basil Twist, April 15; City Council Meeting, a participatory performance work about democracy and power by Aaron Landsman, April 22, and Nick Lehane’s puppet play Chimpanzee April 29.

Following each online premiere, these full-length videos will be available for viewing on Facebook until HERE reopens for live public performances.

With #COVIDEO, HERE will bring together a community of artists to independently create ten seconds of video art. Each day, one section is created in response to the previous ten seconds, and after ten days, they will be strung together into one video that will be released on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To particpate in #COVIDEO, email covideo@here.org.

Visit HERE.org for more information.