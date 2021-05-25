Here Lies Love's Jose Llana, Ruthie Ann Miles, Conrad Ricamora, More Reunite on Stars in the House May 25

By Andrew Gans
May 25, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's a Here Lies Love reunion as Jose Llana guest hosts the May 25 episode of Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) welcomes his former Here Lies Love co-stars, including Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Conrad Ricamora, Melody Butiu, Jeigh Madjus, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jaygee Macapugay, and Renee Albulario. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Conrad Ricamora, Ruthie Ann Miles and Jose Llana

The award-winning, immersive David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical, about Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, debuted at the Public Theater in 2013.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Immersive Pop Musical Here Lies Love, About Imelda Marcos, Opens at the Public

The political ascent of Filipino leaders Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos swirls to life in Here Lies Love, the flashy pop musical by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim that officially opened April 23 at the Public Theater. Read the Playbill.com story.

