Here's What Social Media Had to Say About the 74th Annual Tony Awards

By Jeffrey Vizcaino
Sep 27, 2021
 
Celebrate Broadway's return with Kerry Washington, Patti Murin, and more.
If you watched last night's 74th annual Tony Awards, you were in good company. A bevy of celebrities from stage and screen enjoyed the show, Tweeting and Instagramming from the audience, the stage, and their sofas. If you weren't able to tune in, check out some social media posts below for a starry tour through Broadway's biggest night.

Excitement was high even before the event started.


We love a red carpet moment.


The first award of the night went to David Alan Grier! Many people were excited to see him win...


…but no one moreso than himself!


All of Broadway and more seemed to cheer when Danny Burstein claimed his award!


Another favorite moment from last night’s ceremony was Britton Smith accepting a Special Tony Award for the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.


One of the biggest showstoppers of the night was Jennifer Holliday’s performance of “And I Am Telling You…” and people had big reactions.


A memorable moment last night was David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia that had everyone dancing!


Another big hit was the nominated musicals performing in their own theaters for the Broadway’s Back! concert.


If you were blown away by the Adrienne Warren’s performance for Tina: The Tina Turner musical, you weren’t alone.


And like any live broadcast, there were bound to be some bumps along the way. No matter, Broadway lovingly laughed along the way.

Broadway family members, young and old, tuned in.


With so many moving duets, a lot of people were deep in their feels.


But luckily we had members of Freestyle Love Supreme to end the evening by dropping a beat.


After the 4-hour ceremony was over, many of Broadway celebrated the ceremony, the winners and of course… Broadway’s return!

