Here's What Social Media Had to Say About the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Celebrate Broadway's return with Kerry Washington, Patti Murin, and more.

If you watched last night's 74th annual Tony Awards, you were in good company. A bevy of celebrities from stage and screen enjoyed the show, Tweeting and Instagramming from the audience, the stage, and their sofas. If you weren't able to tune in, check out some social media posts below for a starry tour through Broadway's biggest night.

Excitement was high even before the event started.



We love a red carpet moment.



The first award of the night went to David Alan Grier! Many people were excited to see him win...

Yes!!!! @davidalangrier We love you David!!!! Congratulations. From both of your favorite Broadway cast mates EVER��������. XO Kerry & Nnam https://t.co/MQ0RtnNHXb — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 27, 2021

I am so sorry, in my excitement for @davidalangrier winning @thetonyawards I accidentaly posted his phone number. Please don't bug him. I am so sorry DAG and congrats! pic.twitter.com/b0ZODzwDVg — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) September 27, 2021



…but no one moreso than himself!

I can’t believe this shit! I fucking won a Tony! pic.twitter.com/yVsORf1Z2D — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) September 26, 2021



All of Broadway and more seemed to cheer when Danny Burstein claimed his award!

So happy to present #DannyBurstein with his first Tony Award tonight after 7 nominations. Great friend, great actor. — John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) September 27, 2021

This makes me so happy. Danny Burstein is a gift to us all —And the sweetest friend you could ever dream of. Treat yourself and go see him in @MoulinRougeBway if you can. �� https://t.co/Isp5ZIg6A0 — bob saget (@bobsaget) September 27, 2021



Another favorite moment from last night’s ceremony was Britton Smith accepting a Special Tony Award for the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

my king britton smith accepting the tony for broadway advocacy coalition pic.twitter.com/jYgEYiB2dt — fat jon boyega (@larryowenslive) September 27, 2021

PRESIDENT BRITTON SMITH — Will Roland (@will_roland) September 27, 2021



One of the biggest showstoppers of the night was Jennifer Holliday’s performance of “And I Am Telling You…” and people had big reactions.

I am so mad I can’t use that”I’m so old I can’t sing anymore” excuse after Jennifer Holliday’s genius. — Ann Harada (@annharada) September 27, 2021

Jennifer!!!!!!! Jennifer Holiday is the only Effie!!! No other!!!! Fight me!! pic.twitter.com/ATMxyBTzM8 — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) September 27, 2021



A memorable moment last night was David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia that had everyone dancing!



Another big hit was the nominated musicals performing in their own theaters for the Broadway’s Back! concert.

Can we go to the Broadway houses every year!? What an amazing experience and probably cheaper to film on their home turf!? �� #TonyAwards2021 — Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) September 27, 2021



If you were blown away by the Adrienne Warren’s performance for Tina: The Tina Turner musical, you weren’t alone.

I’ve been not tweeting because @ArianaDeBose is on the left coast and we’re watching together on FaceTime, but we are both SCREAMING UP A STORM for how hard @adriennelwarren slayed that mega medley!!!! Catch her 10/8 to 10/31, people!!!! #TonyAwards — Benjamin Rauhala (@brauhala) September 27, 2021



And like any live broadcast, there were bound to be some bumps along the way. No matter, Broadway lovingly laughed along the way.

Broadway family members, young and old, tuned in.



With so many moving duets, a lot of people were deep in their feels.

Everyone in the audience is crying so hard, you can see them gasping under their masks. This is INTENSE. #TonyAwards — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) September 27, 2021



But luckily we had members of Freestyle Love Supreme to end the evening by dropping a beat.

EVERY #TonyAwards should end like this!! @tarikrdavis and @freestylelove’s wrap up was beautiful and hilarious. God I love them. — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) September 27, 2021



After the 4-hour ceremony was over, many of Broadway celebrated the ceremony, the winners and of course… Broadway’s return!

I hope every single person involved with the #TonyAwards felt like a million bucks tonight. What a way to remind the world how essential live art is. There will never be anything quite like it. ❤️ — Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) September 27, 2021

My #Broadway heart �� is beautifully full. �� So many wonderful moments tonight. Thank you to everyone who put it together and gave our community something to cheer for tonight. — Jose Llana (@thejosellana) September 27, 2021

