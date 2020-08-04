Hey, Big Spender: Spend a Little Time With Nurse Ratched in New Trailer

By Dan Meyer
Aug 04, 2020
 
The Netflix series from Ryan Murphy stars Sarah Paulson, as well as Tony winners Cynthia Nixon and Sophie Okonedo.

From the look of things in the new trailer for Ratched, Nurse Mildred Ratched is not a person to trifle with. Check out Emmy winner Sarah Paulson—plus Tony winners Cynthia Nixon and Sophie Okonedo—and more above.

From calling out gas station attendants to imagining sweet revenge on a coworker, the nurse clearly has a dark side she doesn't mind showing off. To top it all off, the trailer is set to "Big Spender" from Sweet Charity, promising fun, laughs, and good (if not demented) times.

The Ryan Murphy series will begin streaming on Netflix September 18. Rounding out the cast are Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel reveals the origin story of the infamous Nurse Ratched, who arrives in Northern California in 1947 to find work at a psychiatric hospital engaged in new and unsettling experiments.

The series is part of Murphy’s producing deal with Netflix, which also includes projects like The Prom movie musical, Hollywood (starring Emmy nominees Jeremy Pope, Holland Taylor, and Jim Parsons), a series adaptation of A Chorus Line, the limited series Halston, The Politician, and a docuseries about Andy Warhol.

Check out photos from the upcoming series below.

