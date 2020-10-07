High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special Heading to Disney+

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and the rest of East High Wildcats reunite and offer a sneak peek at Season 2.

On December 11, Disney+ will release High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, as 45-minute streaming concert reuniting the regular cast members of the hit High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders (Wicked, Something Rotten!) will serenade viewers with holiday classics, popular hits, and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. The cast will share personal stories about childhood holidays traditions, memories, and more.

Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song which he wrote for the upcoming Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The soundtrack to The Holiday Special will be released on streaming platforms November 20.

HSMTMTS is created and executive produced by Tim Federle (Broadway's Tuck Everlasting). The series was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award and features covers of songs from existing musicals as well as original songs, including “All I Want” by Rodrigo and “Just for a Moment” by Bassett and Rodrigo. Season 2 will feature songs from the High School Musical movies, Beauty and the Beast, and more new works.

