High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Renewed For 3rd Season on Disney+

Find out what's next for the East High Wildcats after seasons covering their productions of High School Musical and Beauty and the Beast.

Disney+ has renewed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a third season. Following seasons tracking East High productions of High School Musical and Beauty and the Beast, the upcoming third season will take the Wildcats to sleepaway camp.

Inspired by Disney Channel's High School Musical film franchise, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a scripted, mockumentary-style show that follows students at a fictionalized version of Salt Lake City's East High School, where the original films were shot. The first season centers on the school's first-ever production of the stage adaptation of High School Musical, while the second season saw the drama department take on Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The series was part of Disney+'s launch line-up in November 2019 and was renewed for a second season before it premiered.

The cast is led by Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo as Ricky and Nini, with Kate Reinders (Something Rotten!, Wicked) as drama teacher Ms. Jenn. The series' second season, which introduced students from East High rival North High, featured Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Roman Banks, and Asher Angel, Derek Hough, and Olivia Rose Keegan. The cast also includes Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, and Mark St. Cyr.

Production on the new season, set to begin later this year, will shift to Los Angeles after being in Salt Lake City for the series' first two seasons.