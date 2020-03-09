Hillary Clinton to Deliver Keynote Address at Disney’s Women’s Day on Broadway

The former Secretary of State will offer final thoughts at the third annual event March 10.

Hillary Clinton will deliver the closing keynote address at the 2020 Women’s Day on Broadway, taking place March 10 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The trailblazing Secretary of State, Senator, First Lady, and 2016 presidential candidate has long been a supporter of the arts and a fan of the theatre, and can regularly be spotted at Broadway shows.

Women’s Day on Broadway, presented by Disney on Broadway, works to engage attendees from both the industry and general public of all gender identities in a day of open dialogue about gender equality in show business and beyond. This year’s event is hosted by Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez. Featuring a number of panel discussions and interviews with Broadway professionals, this year’s event features opening remarks by Tony-winning director Diane Paulus.

The first panel, Spotlighting Marquee Women, will be moderated by Tamsen Fadal featuring panelists Linda Cho (costume designer, Grand Horizons and The Great Society), Lucy Moss (co-writer and co-director of Six), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), and Sonya Tayeh (choreographer of Moulin Rouge! and Sing Street). Reshaping Your Story will be moderated by Kristin Caskey with panelists Tracy Geltman (chief operating officer at Stacey Mindich Productions), Leslie Papa (president of Vivacity Media Group), Beth Williams (producer at Grove Entertainment) and Schele Williams (director of the upcoming Aida North American tour). Diep Tran moderates Far From Finished, a conversation with Renee Blinkwolt (managing director at Ars Nova), Lisa McNulty (producing artistic director of Women’s Project Theater), Katori Hall (book writer of Tina) and Tony-winning performer LaChanze.

New this year, Elaine Davidson will lead a career coaching exercise alongside Dolores Hirschmann, a TEDx organizer, before Clinton takes the stage.

Women’s Day on Broadway will take place from 1–4 PM and is free of charge. To register, click here.

