Hip-Hop Improv Show Freestyle Love Supreme Opens on Broadway October 19

The Special Tony Award-honored group will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre through January 2, 2022.

The company of Freestyle Love Supreme picks up their mics and drops a beat on Broadway once again for a return engagement at the Booth Theatre, officially opening October 19. The limited run began previews October 7 and will play through January 2, 2022.

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme features a company of singing, rapping, and beat-boxing comedy artists. Using suggestions from audience, the troupe creates a new and singular, completely improvised show every performance.

The company includes Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Kurt Crowley a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley, Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave, and Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch.

Special unannounced guests planned for select performances are expected to include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire, and more.

The production has a set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. General management is provided by Baseline Theatrical. Cody Renard Richard is the production stage manager/associate director.

Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova and made its Broadway debut in 2019. It is a recipient of the 2020 Special Tony Award and can be seen on the small screen as the subject of the Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

The Broadway production is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Andy Jones and James Hickey are executive producers.

