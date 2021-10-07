Hip-Hop Improv Show Freestyle Love Supreme Returns to Broadway October 7

The Special Tony Award-honored group will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre through January 2, 2022.

The company of Freestyle Love Supreme picks up their mics on Broadway once again for a limited run at the Booth Theatre. Previews begin October 7 ahead of an October 19 opening night. The return engagement of the hip-hop improv show will run through January 2, 2022.

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin- Manuel Miranda, and Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme features a company of singing, rapping, and beat-boxing comedy artists. Using suggestions from audience, the troupe creates a new and singular, completely improvised show every performance.

The company includes Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Kurt Crowley a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley, Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave, and Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch.

Special unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which are expected to include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire, and more.

“We are thrilled to be back on Broadway and part of this theatrical community we love so much. The immediacy of our show, with its content driven by audience suggestion, makes it one of the rare shows that can speak to whatever is happening in the moment. We cannot wait to be onstage at the Booth Theatre making people laugh,” said Kail, who serves as director for the production.

The production has a set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. General management is provided by Baseline Theatrical. Cody Renard Richard is the production stage manager/associate director.

Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova and made its Broadway debut in 2019. It is a recipient of the 2020 Special Tony Award and can be seen on the small screen as the subject of the Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

The Broadway production is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Andy Jones and James Hickey are executive producers.



