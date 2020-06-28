As previously reported, the Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning Hamilton is set to arrive on Disney+ July 3. Featuring the entirety of the principal original cast, Disney produces with creator (and original star) Lin-Manuel Miranda, producer Jeffrey Seller, and director Thomas Kail. Ahead of the production’s arrival to the streaming site, Playbill is taking a look back at the musical’s journey to Broadway and beyond.
After beginning as a song delivered at the White House in 2009, Hamilton has turned into a critically acclaimed, long-running hit. The musical made its debut at the Public Theatre in 2015 to rave reviews. Shortly after its Off-Broadway run, it began preview performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre July 13, 2015, and officially opened on Broadway August 6. The production earned 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11 including Best Musical.
Featuring music, lyrics, and book by Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of revolutionary war hero and political mastermind Alexander Hamilton while exploring America’s fiery past.
History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond
The original Broadway production starred Miranda as Hamilton, Leslier Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jonathan Groff as King George, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Javier Muñoz as the Alexander Hamilton alternate. Rounding out the cast Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, and Ephraim Sykes. The company featured Alysa Deslorieux as standby and Neil Haskell, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, and Voltaire Wade-Greene as swings.
Directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg with stage management by J. Philip Bassett, Scott Rowen, and Deanna Weiner. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Hamilton.