History Has Its Eyes On You: Looking Back on Joe Biden’s 2015 Visit to Hamilton

The president-elect brushed up on his American history by visiting Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical.

On November 7, former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the 46th president-elect. In honor of the announcement, Playbill takes a look back to when Biden brushed up on his American history at Hamilton. President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden visited Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical July 27, 2015, while the Broadway production was in preview performances. Following the performance, Biden visited the company backstage, chatting with the cast and creative team and posing for a photo op. READ: Arts Organizations Celebrate Biden-Harris Victory, Call for Continued Fight for Relief History Has Its Eyes On You: Look Back at Joe Biden’s Visit to Hamilton History Has Its Eyes On You: Look Back at Joe Biden’s Visit to Hamilton 20 PHOTOS President Barack Obama, an early champion of the musical, took in a matinee performance with his daughters and Miranda himself (as Javier Muñoz took on the title role) a month prior. A filmed presentation of the Tony, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, preserving the performances of most of the original principal cast, is available on Disney+.