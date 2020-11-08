History Has Its Eyes On You: Looking Back on Joe Biden’s 2015 Visit to Hamilton

Photo Features   History Has Its Eyes On You: Looking Back on Joe Biden’s 2015 Visit to Hamilton
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 08, 2020
The president-elect brushed up on his American history by visiting Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical.
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Jill Biden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Joe Biden Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

On November 7, former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the 46th president-elect. In honor of the announcement, Playbill takes a look back to when Biden brushed up on his American history at Hamilton.

President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden visited Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical July 27, 2015, while the Broadway production was in preview performances. Following the performance, Biden visited the company backstage, chatting with the cast and creative team and posing for a photo op.

Arts Organizations Celebrate Biden-Harris Victory, Call for Continued Fight for Relief

History Has Its Eyes On You: Look Back at Joe Biden’s Visit to Hamilton

20 PHOTOS
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Joe Biden Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Joe Biden and Lin-Manuel Miranda Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Jill Biden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Joe Biden Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Jill Biden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Joe Biden Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Joe Biden, and Daveed Diggs Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Joe Biden and Anthony Ramos Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Joe Biden Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Joe Biden Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Joe Biden, Phillipa Soo, Jill Biden, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Hamilton_Broadway_Joe Biden Visit_2015_HR
Joe Biden and Okieriete Onaodowan Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
President Barack Obama, an early champion of the musical, took in a matinee performance with his daughters and Miranda himself (as Javier Muñoz took on the title role) a month prior.

A filmed presentation of the Tony, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, preserving the performances of most of the original principal cast, is available on Disney+.

