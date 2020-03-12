History's About to Get Overthrown: SIX Opens on Broadway March 12

The pop twist on the Tudor monarchy debuts in New York with a devoted following already bowing down.

As of tonight, the wives of Henry VIII divorced, beheaded, and live on Broadway. The royal sextet takes center stage in the new musical SIX, which officially opens March 12 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Previews began February 13.

The Olivier-nominated show, penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, puts the six wives of King Henry VIII in the spotlight, offering them the mic and a bevy of bops to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.

Reprising their performances from the musical's U.S. premiere in Chicago (along with subsequent North American engagements) are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke serve as the Alternate Queens.

READ: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Designed Their Global Sensation SIX for Viral Success

Six is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage and choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The concert-esque staging features a set by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, and lighting by Tim Deiling. The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

After originating in the U.K. at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, the musical headed to London, going on to earn five Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. The show has also embarked on U.K./Ireland and Austalia/New Zealand tours, as well as stagings with Norwegian Cruise Line.

READ: What You Need to Know About the Real Queens of SIX

The Broadway run is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

