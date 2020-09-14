Hit Musical Six Will Re-Open in London's West End

The international sensation about the wives of Henry VIII will be the first musical to return to the West End.

The Tudor wives survived a lot of things, and now we can add the coronavirus pandemic to that list.

Six, the international hit musical about the wives of Henry VIII, will be the first musical to resume performances in the West End when it begins an 11-week run November 14, playing the Lyric Theatre through January 31, 2021. The musical will go on nine times a week, with a reduced seating capacity. Additional safety measures will include hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, as well as contactless tickets, temperature testing, and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. Tickets go on sale September 18.

The U.K. touring cast will also resume performances in the Lyric Theatre at the Lowry in Salford on November 27, for a six-week Christmas season. Six will return to the Arts Theatre in March 2021 subject to the lifting of social distancing, as Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical aims to open at the Lyric.

"Across our two U.K. productions of Six we have the opportunity to give work to 100 or so actors, musicians, technicians, stage managers, production managers, costume makers, marketing, press, ticketing, and office staff. We accept that with social distancing it is unlikely to be economically viable, but we hope to entertain many thousands of theatregoers who have been starved of live entertainment since March. We hope that opening Six will help build audience confidence and bring business back to the local economy. We also understand that restarting productions, particularly musicals, remains impossible for most producers for reasons of scale, finance and lack of cancellation insurance. We continue to look forward to the day when social distancing is removed and theatre can play to 100 percent capacity,” producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles said in a statement.

After originating at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, Six, a pop-laden re-imaging of Henry VIII’s six wives, headed to London, going on to earn five Olivier Award nominations. The musical, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, began previews on Broadway February 13, but was hours short of its official opening night March 12 when the New York shutdown brought all productions to a standstill, with the U.K. and other engagements around the world following suit shortly after.