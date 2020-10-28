Holidate Streams October 28 With Kristin Chenoweth, Emma Roberts, More

The holiday movie season kicks off with the new Netflix film.

Who’s ready for some holiday treats with Kristin Chenoweth? The Tony winner stars as a fun-loving aunt in Netflix’s newest outfit, Holidate, streaming October 28; check out the trailer above.

Emma Roberts, Frances Fisher, and Luke Bracey also star in the film that follows two yuppies as they make a deal to be each other’s non-sexual dates to their dreaded holiday-related family gatherings throughout the year. Hijinks ensue and as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, the pair find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

“It’s a genius idea, a holidate,” Chenoweth says. “I actually had a guy in college who was my holidate. He was gay, and I was not, but I was not in the mood to be serious with anybody. It wasn’t a time when he could come out, so we were together on holidates. So, when I read the script I was like, Ding, I lived it. Differently, but I lived it.”

The cast also features Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, and Cynthy Wu.

Holidate is directed by John Whitesell with a screenplay by Tiffany Paulsen and produced by McG and Mary Viola. Steven Bello, Jenny Hinkey, and Paulsen are executive producers with Max King and Corey Marsh as co-producers. Rounding out the creative team are director of photography Shane Hurlbut, production designer John Collins, editor Emma E. Hickox, costume designer Helen Huang, and composer Dan the Automator.