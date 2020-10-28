Holidate Streams October 28 With Kristin Chenoweth, Emma Roberts, More

Who’s ready for some holiday treats with Kristin Chenoweth? The Tony winner stars as a fun-loving aunt in Netflix’s newest outfit, Holidate, streaming October 28; check out the trailer above.
Emma Roberts, Frances Fisher, and Luke Bracey also star in the film that follows two yuppies as they make a deal to be each other’s non-sexual dates to their dreaded holiday-related family gatherings throughout the year. Hijinks ensue and as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, the pair find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.
“It’s a genius idea, a holidate,” Chenoweth says. “I actually had a guy in college who was my holidate. He was gay, and I was not, but I was not in the mood to be serious with anybody. It wasn’t a time when he could come out, so we were together on holidates. So, when I read the script I was like, Ding, I lived it. Differently, but I lived it.”
The cast also features Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, and Cynthy Wu.
Holidate is directed by John Whitesell with a screenplay by Tiffany Paulsen and produced by McG and Mary Viola. Steven Bello, Jenny Hinkey, and Paulsen are executive producers with Max King and Corey Marsh as co-producers. Rounding out the creative team are director of photography Shane Hurlbut, production designer John Collins, editor Emma E. Hickox, costume designer Helen Huang, and composer Dan the Automator.