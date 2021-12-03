Holiday Tour of A Christmas Story Musical Begins December 3

The 2021-2022 tour of Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Joseph Robinette's stage adaptation launches in Connecticut.

The non-Equity national tour of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's A Christmas Story, The Musical launches December 3 at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury, Connecticut, followed by engagements in Boston, Baltimore, and Durham, North Carolina.

Chris Carsten returns to the role of narrator Jean Shepherd for the seventh time on tour with Briana Gantsweg also reprising her role as Mother. Alternating in the role of Ralphie Parker are Blake Burnham and Collin Carlton.

The cast also features Sam Hartley as The Old Man, Nicholas Reed as little brother Randy, and Sierra Wells as Miss Shields with John Adkison, Kolten Bell, Matthew Brennan, Parker Burnham, Beth Conley, Nick Davis, Hannah Fairman, Riley Fincher-Foster, Jay Hendrix, Erica Jane Hughes, Jaxon James, Natalia Jimenez, Hank von Kolnitz, Timothy H. Lee, Luli Mitchell, Emily Rhein, Ben Sadowsky, Carson O. Shelton, Josiah Smothers, Ashleigh Thompson, Ryan Umbarila, and Keira Belle Young.

A Christmas Story features a score by Tony and Oscar winners Pasek and Paul and a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 movie.

The Big League Productions tour, originally directed by Matt Lenz, features direction by Michael Rader, with casting by Alison Franck. Tony winner Warren Carlyle’s Broadway choreography is reset for the tour by Jason A. Sparks. The show also features scenic design by Michael Carnahan, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, and musical supervision and direction by Andrew Smithson.

The musical about bespectacled Ralphie Parker, who schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, first opened on Broadway in 2012 and was nominated for three Tony Awards: Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

For more information, visit AChristmasStoryonTour.com.

(Updated December 3, 2021)