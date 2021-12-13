Holidays Across America: Where to See Shoshana Bean, Darlene Love, Darren Criss, More

Broadway favorites are hitting the road this season.

As the holiday season reaches its crescendo, it’s warming to know that some Broadway stars are bringing cheer countrywide. Check out who’s swinging by your hometown this month.

Darlene Love, Love for the Holidays

After returning to the Broadway stage at the Tony Awards earlier this year for a Hairspray reunion, the Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer travels up and down the East Coast with this holiday concert. The star performs wintery classics like “Marshmallow World,” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” along with her less seasonal hits like “He’s a Rebel” and “(Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry.” Upcoming stops include Glenside, Pennsylvania (December 17); and New York City (December 18).

Darren Criss, A Very Darren Crissmas

After releasing an album of the same name in October, the Emmy winner and Broadway alum takes his cheer-spreading act far and wide. A Very Darren Crissmas features an eclectic collection of tunes like “(Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man With the Bag,” “Somewhere in My Memory,” and the original song “Drunk on Christmas,” a funky combination of country and cocktail jazz. Upcoming stops include NYC (December 20, which features a live stream option), and San Francisco, California (December 31). In 2022, the star will return to the Main Stem in a revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo.

Jennifer Nettles, Broadway Under the Mistletoe

Shortly after wrapping her star turn as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway and releasing her new album Always Like New, the Grammy-winning performer heads out on tour. The show features a combination of holiday favorites and Broadway tunes, including songs arranged by Tony-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire from her new LP. “I can’t think of a better way to round out my year than by celebrating the classic holiday and theatre favorites,” said Nettles. “I have dearly missed my fans and my band and look forward to coming back to the concert stage and celebrating together!” Remaining stops on the tour are in Boston, Massachusetts (December 14); New York, New York (December 15); and Tysons, Virginia (December 16).

Morgan James, A Very Magnetic Christmas

Seen on Broadway in Motown the Musical and Godspell, the recording artist tours the U.S. with her new album A Very Magnetic Christmas, featuring contemporary twists on songs like “O Holy Night,” “White Christmas,” “Back Door Santa,” and “Merry Christmas Baby.” The star also co-wrote three original songs for the LP. “By channeling my personal experiences and holiday traditions, we’ve landed on what Christmas sounds like to me,” said James of making the album. Stops include Minneapolis, Minnesota (December 15); Cincinnati, Ohio (December 17); and Nashville, Tennessee (December 21).

Sarah Brightman, A Christmas Symphony

Accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, Brightman performs classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her hits. The soprano is best known by theatre fans for creating the role of Christine in the London and Broadway productions of The Phantom of the Opera and has since gone on to release over a dozen albums and embark on several global tours. The tour (previously titled Hymn In Concert) plays in Sarasota, Florida (December 14); San Antonio, Texas (December 19); New Orleans, Louisiana (December 21); and more.

Shoshana Bean, Sing Your Hallelujah

After offering a filmed concert experience last year due to the pandemic, the Wicked and Hairspray star returns with her December tradition. The performances promise to capture the holiday spirit with new takes on holiday classics and honest reflections as the world strives to overcome the loss and separation endured during the past two years. After beginning the series at London’s Cadogan Hall, Bean comes back across the pond to the Apollo Theater in NYC (December 13), with special guests including Daniel J. Watts and Gavin Creel. After, Bean heads to the West Coast for a performance at Immanuel Presbyterian Cathedral (December 18) with Cheyenne Jackson and others.

A version of this article was originally published in the December 2021 Playbill Magazine.