Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Summer Season

The Los Angeles amphitheatre was scheduled to present School of Rock, a Cynthia Erivo concert, and more.

The 2020 summer season of the Hollywood Bowl is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered theatres across the globe. Among the offerings slated at the Los Angeles amphitheatre were a staging of School of Rock July 24–26 and a concert from Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, which operates the venue and leases it out to other entertainment companies and producers, said it would be impossible to for the summer favorite to welcome audiences. In addition, the organization announced it is furloughing 25 percent of its full-time non-union workforce, as well as the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra through September 30, 2020, and laying off seasonal Hollywood Bowl employees.

In addition to its classical concerts, the 17,500-seat venue was slated to welcome Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, and, as part of its annual Fourth of July celebration, the Beach Boys. Additional events including screenings of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Amadeus with live scoring and the annual The Sound of Music sing-a-long.

