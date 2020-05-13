Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Summer Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Summer Season
By Dan Meyer
May 13, 2020
 
The Los Angeles amphitheatre was scheduled to present School of Rock, a Cynthia Erivo concert, and more.
The Hollywood Bowl
The Hollywood Bowl hollywoodbowl.com

The 2020 summer season of the Hollywood Bowl is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered theatres across the globe. Among the offerings slated at the Los Angeles amphitheatre were a staging of School of Rock July 24–26 and a concert from Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, which operates the venue and leases it out to other entertainment companies and producers, said it would be impossible to for the summer favorite to welcome audiences. In addition, the organization announced it is furloughing 25 percent of its full-time non-union workforce, as well as the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra through September 30, 2020, and laying off seasonal Hollywood Bowl employees.

In addition to its classical concerts, the 17,500-seat venue was slated to welcome Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, and, as part of its annual Fourth of July celebration, the Beach Boys. Additional events including screenings of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Amadeus with live scoring and the annual The Sound of Music sing-a-long.

READ: Hamilton Postponed to the Fall and More Los Angeles Theatre Updates

Production Photos: Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl

Production Photos: Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl

30 PHOTOS
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Kevin Stites conducting Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sierra Boggess in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Rebecca Spencer and Gaten Matarazzo in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Skylar Astin and Sutton Foster in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Patina Miller, Skylar Astin, and Sutton Foster in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Skylar Astin, Sutton Foster, and Shanice Williams in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Stella Kim, Edelyn Okano, Gregory North, and Grace Yoo in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Gaten Matarazzo in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Shanice Williams and Cheyenne Jackson in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cheyenne Jackson in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.