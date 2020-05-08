Hollywood Costumes Worn By Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, More Up For Auction

Hollywood Costumes Worn By Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, More Up For Auction
By Dan Meyer
May 08, 2020
 
A variety of items from Ryan Murphy stage and screen projects will raise money to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
in <i>Hollywood</i>
Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, and Samara Weaving in Hollywood Netflix

Broadway fans are being offered the shopping spree of a lifetime with an auction that includes several items from Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood—including Patti LuPone’s crocodile clutch, Jeremy Pope’s Golden Tip costume, and Darren Criss’ fedora. All of the money raised will be donated to The Actors Fund in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the coat and top hat worn on Pose by Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter will be auctioned off. A Playbill from the Tony-winning Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band signed by the entire cast is also listed.

Items are being sold from Murphy’s others shows, including American Crime Story: The Assasination of Gianni Versace, American Horror Story, and Feud.

New items will be released every Tuesday. Click here to view the items and bid.

