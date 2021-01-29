Honoring Cicely Tyson With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Honoring Cicely Tyson With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 29, 2021
 
The Tony-winning star, known for her distinguished stage and film career, died January 28.
Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson ©NYPL for the Performing Arts

As previously reported, Cicely Tyson, the actor and Civil Rights icon who began performing Off-Broadway in the 1950s, enjoyed a distinguished career in TV and film, and returned in triumph to win a Tony Award at age 88 for The Trip to Bountiful, died January 28 at 96.

Ms. Tyson enjoyed early stage success Off-Broadway in the long-running production of Jean Genet’s The Blacks. She won her first award for acting in 1962: a Drama Desk Award for her Off-Broadway performance in Moon on a Rainbow Shawl.

Ms. Tyson made her Broadway debut in 1959, understudying Eartha Kitt in the title role of Jolly’s Progress, opposite Vinnette Carroll and Ellis Rabb. She returned to the stage several times among her thriving film career, including performances in Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights, The Corn is Green, and more. She was last seen on Broadway in The Gin Game in 2015, starring alongside James Earl Jones.

In honor of Ms. Tyson, we are looking back at highlights from her career onstage. Flip through the gallery below.

Honoring Cicely Tyson With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

Honoring Cicely Tyson With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

21 PHOTOS
Cicely Tyson Portrait.jpg
Cicely Tyson ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cicely Tyson and unidentified actor in <i>Tiger Tiger Burning Bright</i>
Cicely Tyson and unidentified actor in Tiger Tiger Burning Bright Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1 Tiger Tiger Burning Bright_Broadway_1962_Ciceely Tyson_HR_Friedman.jpg
Cicely Tyson and Alvin Ailey in Tiger Tiger Burning Bright Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Blacks_Off-Broadway_1961_Cicely Tyson_James Earl Jones_HR_Martha.jpg
Cicely Tyson and James Earl Jones in The Blacks Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Blacks 2_Off-Broadway_1961_Cicely Tyson_James Earl Jones_HR_Martha.jpg
Cicely Tyson and James Earl Jones in The Blacks Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Moon on a Rainbow Shawl_Production Photos_1962_Vinnettee Carroll_Cicely Tyson_Unidentified_HR_Friedman.jpg
Vinnettee Carroll, Cicely Tyson, and unidentified actor in Moon On a Rainbow Shawl Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
4 Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights_Broadway_Production Photo_1968_Cicely Tyson_HR_Friedman.jpg
Cicely Tyson in Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
5 Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights_Broadway_Production Photo_1968_Cicely Tyson_HR_Friedman.jpg
Cicely Tyson in Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
2 Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights_Broadway_Production Photo_1968_David Steinberg and Cicely Tyson_HR_Friedman.jpg
David Steinberg and Cicely Tyson in Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
3 Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights_Broadway_Production Photo_1968_Louis Gossett and Cicely Tyson_HR_friedman.jpg
Louis Gossett and Cicely Tyson in Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.