Hope Mill Theatre to Stream Its Production of Rent This Fall

The staging stars Six Olivier nominees Millie O’Connell and Maiya Quansah-Breed.

“La Vie Boheme” is coming to living rooms around the world from Manchester, England. Hope Mill Theatre will release a ticketed stream of Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning musical Rent in late November and December, filmed during its run at the venue.

Rent will be captured by Umbrella Rooms, and streams Fridays–Sundays November 27–December 20 at 2:30 PM ET (7:30 PM GMT).

Starring in the production are Olivier-nominated Six alums Millie O’Connell as Maureen and Maiya Quansah-Breed as Mimi, Jocasta Almgill as Joanne, Blake Patrick Anderson as Mark, Tom Francis as Roger, Ahmed Hamad as Benny, Dom Hartley-Harris as Collins, and Alex Thomas-Smith as Angel. Rounding out the cast are Allie Daniel, Isaac Hesketh, and Bethany Terry.

The 12 company members will be tested for COVID-19 prior to being quarantined together for the length of the run. Hope Mill will reduce audience capacity by 50 percent in addition to other preventative measures in adherence with government health and safety guidelines.

Luke Sheppard directs; the creative team also includes choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, musical supervisor Katy Richardson, musical director Chris Poon, set and costume designer David Woodhead, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, projection designer George Reeve, assistant director Priya Appleby, costume supervisor Ester Mangas, production photographer Dujonna Gift-Simms, and make up and wigs designer Jackie Saundercock. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

For more information, visit HopeMillTheatre.co.uk .

