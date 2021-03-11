Host an Exclusive Theatrical Digital Event With Playbill Private Experiences

Perfect for team building, family gatherings, or any special occasion.

With the digital world retaining a stronghold on theatrical experiences in the foreseeable future, Playbill has created a new exclusive virtual event option. Playbill Private Experiences offer groups of any size the opportunity to select a session like an opening night ceremony, a virtual Broadway tour, or a trivia night.

Whether it's for celebrating a special occasion, holding an office get-together, or supplementing an educational program, these virtual experiences bring people together even when they’re socially distant. Hosts can pick the date and time of the event, create an exclusive guest list, and customize the digital programming to suit each group.

The Opening Night Experience offers an evening where guests are sent custom Playbills and have the opportunity to be interviewed on a virtual red carpet while a host acts as MC to lead the festivities. Several other experience options are also available: At This Theatre, Broadway Bar Crawl, and ShowBiz Quiz.