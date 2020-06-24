Houston Grand Opera Cancels 2020 Programming, Shortens 2021 Lineup

The organization hopes to reopen in April with Breaking the Waves and The Sound of Music.

Following suit with countless theatre and classic arts organizations around the country, Houston Grand Opera has canceled all performances through 2020, as well as several shows slated for early 2021.

The condensed season will now feature two in-person productions at the Wartham Theater Center in April: Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek’s Breaking the Waves (April 16–May 1) and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music (April 30–May 15).

Canceled stagings include Carmen, Werther, Parsifal, Cinderella, and the world premiere of Joel Thompson and Andrew Davis Pickney’s The Snowy Day. HGO will develop the latter, based on the Ezra Jack Keats children’s book, into an isolation-friendly virtual presentation and include a fully realized production in a later season.

Due to the continued closures, HGO will also reduce its workforce by 27 percent. Those who stay on will face pay and hour reductions through February.

