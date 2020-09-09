Houston's Theatre Under the Stars Delays Season Until May 2021

The new season will now launch with Come From Away.

Houston's Theatre Under the Stars has postponed its new season for a second time.

The Texas venue, which had planned to launch its 2020–2021 season with the Broadway-bound revival of 1776 in September, pushed back its season launch in June to December 6 with Disney's The Little Mermaid. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the new season will now begin May 18, 2021, with the national tour of Come From Away.

The newly-dubbed “Homecoming Season” runs through February 2022, ending with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific February 8–20. The lineup also includes Rock of Ages (August 10–22), the aforementioned revival of 1776 (September 28–October 10), Sister Act (November 2–14), and The Little Mermaid (December 7–24).

“The safety of our audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers is our number one priority,” said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. “While we’re disappointed to once again delay our season launch, we’re excited that we can retain all six musicals for the Homecoming Season. We want to deliver our supportive subscribers the shows they have been anticipating.”

