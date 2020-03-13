How 1 Broadway Duo Is Ensuring the Show Will Go On in the Wake of COVID-19 Theatre Cancellations

Aladdin star Telly Leung and Next to Normal Tony winner Alice Ripley will live stream a concert from New York City.

As Broadway and most Off-Broadway theatre shut down following Governor Andrew Cuomo's ban on mass gatherings, Aladdin and Allegiance star Telly Leung is experimenting with letting the show go online. Leung is partnering with his music director Gary Adler for a series of streaming concerts—titled Live From Gary's—on the STAGEIT platform, an online tool that lets content creators present paid live content.

For the inaugural, half-hour "beta" concert March 16, Leung will be joined by special guest and Next to Normal Tony Award winner Alice Ripley. According to the event description, viewers can expect songs from Leung's two solo albums, Broadway showtunes, and some new material.

The concert will be available to watch for $5 at STAGEIT.com at 1 PM ET. Tickets are limited, and can be purchased outright or gifted to users who have requested a "hitchhike" ticket.

"With Broadway, theatres, and concert halls shutting down and everyone practicing the necessary social distancing, [Adler] and I wanted to keep the music going with our series, Live From Gary's, which is literally live from Gary’s living room," shares Leung. "We have no idea if it’ll work, if the system will crash, if the sound will be good—which is why it’s only $5! We are all figuring out the new normal—the 'next to normal,’ if you will.”

