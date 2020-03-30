How Beetlejuice, Come From Away, and Frozen Are Livening Up Video Conferences

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   How Beetlejuice, Come From Away, and Frozen Are Livening Up Video Conferences
By Andrew Gans
Mar 30, 2020
 
Enjoy your Zoom meetings from the Netherworld, Newfoundland, and Arendelle.
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy

With much of the world working from home in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, several Broadway shows—including Beetlejuice, Come From Away, and Frozen—have created backgrounds for video conferencing sessions on Zoom and other platforms.

Broadway fans can now take their conference calls from The Netherworld, Newfoundland, and Arendelle. In fact, each show has several backgrounds from which to choose.

Check out some of the backgrounds below. And if Broadway's helping you get through your video calls, let us know!

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Zoom Background

Get more Beetlejuice backgrounds here.

Come From Away

Come From Away_Zoom Background_HR

Get more Come From Away backgrounds here.

Frozen

Frozen_Zoom Background_HR

Get more Frozen backgrounds here.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.