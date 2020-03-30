How Beetlejuice, Come From Away, and Frozen Are Livening Up Video Conferences

Enjoy your Zoom meetings from the Netherworld, Newfoundland, and Arendelle.

With much of the world working from home in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, several Broadway shows—including Beetlejuice, Come From Away, and Frozen—have created backgrounds for video conferencing sessions on Zoom and other platforms.

Broadway fans can now take their conference calls from The Netherworld, Newfoundland, and Arendelle. In fact, each show has several backgrounds from which to choose.

Check out some of the backgrounds below. And if Broadway's helping you get through your video calls, let us know!

Beetlejuice



Get more Beetlejuice backgrounds here.

Come From Away



Get more Come From Away backgrounds here.

Frozen



Get more Frozen backgrounds here.