How Chicago's Ana Villafañe Ended Up Wearing Ann Reinking’s Iconic Bowler Hat

Video   How Chicago's Ana Villafañe Ended Up Wearing Ann Reinking’s Iconic Bowler Hat
By Roberto Araujo
Sep 13, 2021
Chicago will resume performances at the Ambassador Theatre September 14.

Who can forget the indelible image of Ann Reinking wearing a bowler hat in All That Jazz and Chicago? It's truly a staple of the Fosse style used in multiple musical numbers like "Steam Heat", "Mein Herr" and "Blackbird." Watch the interview above to find out how Broadway's latest Roxie, Ana Villafañe, ended up wearing Ann Reinking's legendary bowler hat.

Chicago will resume performances at the Ambassador Theatre September 14 with a new set of stars including Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton, and Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn.

As previously announced, the ensemble will include David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

